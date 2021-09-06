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Vax Hysteria: CDC Dirty in 1976 – Worse Today. Tools to Fight – Ledger Report 1156
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114 views • September 06, 2021
45 years ago, the federal government, lead by the CDC, used fear to coerce millions of Americans into getting a “vaccine” for the Swine Flu. The shot killed more than the flu. Sound familiar? Today, it’s the same thing, only this time the folks in government are raking-in huge profits (Pfizer) along with the pharmaceuticals. Ivermectin works both as a prophylactic and as a treatment with a very high success rate. This virus has a 99% survival rate, thus none of the “vaccine” hysteria makes any sense to a rational person, unless it’s about the money and power (or power and money). Graham Ledger speaks with Del Bigtree, founder of the non-profit Informed Consent Action Network, about why patriotic Americans must fight back against government forcing Americans to get a shot as part of the largest, most dangerous human trial in world history.
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