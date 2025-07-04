I Will Unleash My Wrath 4-7-25@4:22 PM Shared 4-8-25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A word from my lovely Jesus Christ about the 10 hidden nuclear suitcases in America and His wrath He will pour out in the locations.
Ezekiel 28:18 Thou hast defiled thy sanctuaries by the multitude of thine iniquities, by the iniquity of thy traffick; therefore will I bring forth a fire from the midst of thee, it shall devour thee, and I will bring thee to ashes upon the earth in the sight of all them that behold thee.
