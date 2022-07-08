Enemy Of The People

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Out-Of-Touch Media: Clueless Or Malevolent?
* Another Jan 6 story: so ‘shocking’; so ‘stunning’.
* Americans don’t have the luxury to worry about it.
* Disconnect: MSM coverage vs. what people care about.
* Media obsess over Trump, Ukraine and gender while voters worry about inflation and crime.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 7 July 2022