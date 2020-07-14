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Harvard economist discusses US rising debt as coronavirus cases surge
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11 views • July 14, 2020
Harvard University economics professor Kenneth Rogoff argues the U.S. is still in the teeth of the coronavirus pandemic and recession and would like to see more evidence of a V-shaped recovery before thinking about slowing down the stimulus.
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