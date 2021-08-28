© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Machine74Sports Podcast Episode 7
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • August 28, 2021
We discuss Joe's legendary lies, the shock he is being "instructed", the taliban providing the US forces security and look ahead.
***I want to express nothing but respect for General McKenzie. The General has a massive task and responsibility under difficult conditions. I was not in any way attacking him, I was discussing some of his comments on the situation in Kabul at the airport***
***I want to express nothing but respect for General McKenzie. The General has a massive task and responsibility under difficult conditions. I was not in any way attacking him, I was discussing some of his comments on the situation in Kabul at the airport***
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.