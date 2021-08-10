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Driver in custody after high-speed police pursuit, crash in San Gabriel Valley area
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71 views • August 10, 2021
Published On Aug 2, 2021
Driver in custody after high-speed police pursuit, crash in San Gabriel Valley area
Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in the San Gabriel Valley area of Los Angeles County. Sky5 was overhead. Story: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/auth...
Driver in custody after high-speed police pursuit, crash in San Gabriel Valley area
Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in the San Gabriel Valley area of Los Angeles County. Sky5 was overhead. Story: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/auth...
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