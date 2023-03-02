HYPERBLICANS

The best trick the Devil ever performed was convincing people he didn't exist. You've heard that before. The reason most people think evil doesn't exist inside the human race is because my fellow conservatives have decided that calling evil, "evil", is evil itself. They are wrong, and they have empowered the left on their quest for the destruction of civilization. Sorry cons, the left is not a group of people you can convert to sanity. They are filled with hatred, crazy and violence, and always will be. Until you can admit that to yourselves the self-extinction project will continue toward its eventual conclusion.

