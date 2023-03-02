HYPERBLICANS

The best trick the Devil ever performed was convincing people he didn't
exist. You've heard that before. The reason most people think evil
doesn't exist inside the human race is because my fellow conservatives
have decided that calling evil, "evil", is evil itself. They are wrong,
and they have empowered the left on their quest for the destruction of
civilization. Sorry cons, the left is not a group of people you can
convert to sanity. They are filled with hatred, crazy and violence,
and always will be. Until you can admit that to yourselves the
self-extinction project will continue toward its eventual conclusion.
