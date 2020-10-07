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Catherine Austin Fitts: The Fight For the Future - Transhumanist Depopulation & Space Surveillance
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121 views • October 07, 2020
DarkJournalist

CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS REVEALS SPACE SURVEILLANCE !
In this explosive Part 2 of a 3 part interview series, Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt welcomes back Former Assistant Secretary of HUD Catherine Austin Fitts. Catherine has spent two decades tracking Missing Trillions from Government agencies including HUD and the Department of Defense!

TRANSHUMANIST AGENDA
Catherine goes deep on the Transhumanist Agenda of converting the world's population into mind-controlled technology slaves. She sheds light on a hidden system of economic and political control dominated by a parasitical group that is attempting to harvest and depopulate humanity. Catherine compares the new system of central control to "Livestock Management" and reveals the covert agenda behind the massive space infrastructure that is being developed with public money. Will humanity win the Fight for the Future?

TOPICS:
Satellite Surveillance
Space Force
Mind Control
Missing Trillions
Digital Currencies
Banksters
UFO Secrecy
FASB 56

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Keywords
childrenmilitarymind controlvaccinebanksterssurveillancedepopulationiqdebtbill gatesspace forcetake overcatherine austin fittsdark journalisttranshumanistmissing trillionsdigital currenciesufo secrecyfasb 56space surveillance
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