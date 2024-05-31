Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BREAKING : Trump Convicted on 34 Felony Counts! | The Storm is Upon us
channel image
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
22 Subscribers
373 views
Published Yesterday

Shockwaves reverberate as news breaks of Donald Trump's conviction on 34 felony counts. The truth behind the deep state's plan is now fully visible and our collective actions will determine the future of freedom.


Stay tuned as we navigate this pivotal moment in history together.


To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

Keywords
freedomcurrent eventspolitical analysisdeep statedonald trumppolitical newstruth revealedjohn michael chambersdeep state conspiracyfelony convictioncollective actionspivotal moment in history

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket