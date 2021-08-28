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K.E.Y.S.: Simplicity & Grace in Psalm 23
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10 views • August 28, 2021
Verse by verse breakdown of Psalm 23…
We are writing and illustrating from Psalm 23 every morning on our white board
Why?
-To enhance cognitive reading and writing processes
-To establish healthy routines and schedules
-To stimulate memory building neural network growth
-To practice context clue identification & critical thinking skills
- To expand the sanctified imagination & encourage creativity
- To sharpen the senses & exercise problem solving skills
We are writing and illustrating from Psalm 23 every morning on our white board
Why?
-To enhance cognitive reading and writing processes
-To establish healthy routines and schedules
-To stimulate memory building neural network growth
-To practice context clue identification & critical thinking skills
- To expand the sanctified imagination & encourage creativity
- To sharpen the senses & exercise problem solving skills
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