LIVE NLPcoaching.com Towards & Away From - Drs. Tad James & Adriana James
Published 9 hours ago

http://nlpcoaching.com NLP Coaching | The Tad James Co.


Brilliant, successful & LIVE NLP - A must see for any therapist, NLP scholar or anyone wanting to find out what toward and away from are... and learn from the best in the field. Dr. Tad James is the 2nd person in the world to become a Master Trainer of NLP, and is the creator of Time Line Therapy® techniques - ENJOY!!! Join us at our next live seminar!!!


To know more about NLP and Tad James Co, visit these websites:


