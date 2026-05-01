'Monsters Never Sleep' Iranian LEGO tears open Epstein's Empire

'Monsters never sleep': New LEGO film tears open Epstein's empire

With a new tone — this time not mocking but sad — the four-minute video features those who suffered from the monstrous Epstein circle.

The clip not only exposes crimes like harassing underage girls, but also how Donald Trump desperately tried to cover it all up.

💬 "The strings are pulling tighter till we can no longer breathe. In this house of mirrors there is no way to leave," the song in the video goes.