Miles Guo: The CCP has banned selling the RMB because the economy is about to collapse, but they still want to seek death by sending drones to Russia

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8/29/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The CCP has banned selling the RMB because the economy is about to collapse, but they still want to seek death by sending drones to Russia. The U.S. enacting a new version of the Taiwan Relations Act will be tantamount to declaring war on the CCP