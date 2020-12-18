WE SIMPLY CAN NOT TRUST THE COVID-19(84) VACCINE! HERE’S WHY…

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pressfortruth
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It’s only been a week since the global vaccine rollout started phase one and already there are countless health complications that are popping up everywhere! From the UK to Alaska and Tennessee nurses and other front line guinea pigs are lining up to get the shot and quickly regretting it soon after! Meanwhile our health officials and public doctors are now on record admitting that they are just reading from a script!! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth reiterates the importance of rejecting these particular vaccines before they cause far more damage than Covid ever could have!
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Sources:
https://www.adn.com/alaska-news/2020/12/16/alaska-healthcare-worker-hospitalized-after-receiving-covid-19-vaccine/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wrp4w0OQmAQ&;feature=youtu.be&ab_channel=Eagle%2CPlane%26Anchor
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9067979/Tennessee-nurse-faints-live-air-minutes-getting-Pfizers-COVID-19-vaccine.html
https://www.watoday.com.au/world/south-america/brazilian-supreme-court-rules-against-covid-anti-vaxxers-20201218-p56ooe.html
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1337166029173256192
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckVCtaiZlME&;feature=youtu.be&ab_channel=TorontoSun
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zNZF2qpcUVg/