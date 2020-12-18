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WE SIMPLY CAN NOT TRUST THE COVID-19(84) VACCINE! HERE’S WHY…
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279 views • December 18, 2020
Press For Truth

pressfortruth


PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
PRESS FOR TRUTH BANNED ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
It’s only been a week since the global vaccine rollout started phase one and already there are countless health complications that are popping up everywhere! From the UK to Alaska and Tennessee nurses and other front line guinea pigs are lining up to get the shot and quickly regretting it soon after! Meanwhile our health officials and public doctors are now on record admitting that they are just reading from a script!! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth reiterates the importance of rejecting these particular vaccines before they cause far more damage than Covid ever could have!

Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/

Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/

SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
LBRY ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
DLIVE ➜ https://dlive.tv/PressForTruth
HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth

SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
TWITTER ➜ https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8

Sources:

https://www.adn.com/alaska-news/2020/12/16/alaska-healthcare-worker-hospitalized-after-receiving-covid-19-vaccine/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wrp4w0OQmAQ&;feature=youtu.be&ab_channel=Eagle%2CPlane%26Anchor

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9067979/Tennessee-nurse-faints-live-air-minutes-getting-Pfizers-COVID-19-vaccine.html

https://www.watoday.com.au/world/south-america/brazilian-supreme-court-rules-against-covid-anti-vaxxers-20201218-p56ooe.html

https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1337166029173256192

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckVCtaiZlME&;feature=youtu.be&ab_channel=TorontoSun

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zNZF2qpcUVg/
Keywords
vaccineside effectscanadapuppetsnursefaintcovid-19press for truthpressfortruthdr david williams
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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