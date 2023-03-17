Create New Account
Jeffrey Bermant, CEO and founder of TUSK, with the NFSC at CPAC2023 talking about bipartisan agreement about the need to contain the CCP's influence in the U.S.
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday
"Most Americans Think The CCP Is Awful. Even Liberals Think It's Not A Good Thing. But The CCP Is So Pervasive, Getting Into Our Farmland And Businesses, And That Makes Us Very Nervous! They're Not Friendly To America."


Jeffrey Bermant, CEO and founder of TUSK, with the #NFSC at #CPAC2023 talking about bipartisan agreement about the need to contain the CCP's influence in the U.S.

