02-23-2025 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 "TEACH THEM" To Be Set Apart Part 44 - You Want Me To Do What? 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://linktr.ee/livingbranch
𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 **LIVE** Stream of My Living Branch
Leviticus 19:9 ‘And when you reap the harvest of your land, do not completely reap the corners of your field or gather the gleanings of your harvest. 10‘And do not glean your vineyard or gather every grape of your vineyard, leave them for the poor and the stranger. I am יהוה your Elohim. 11Do not steal, do not lie, do not deceive one another.