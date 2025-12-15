Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin USP Grade (>99% purity) Pills, Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html





Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGVxdxTDBxs

Content Creator: https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnCampbell





Study References:





A Pilot, Randomised, Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind Trial of a Single Oral Dose of Ivermectin for Post-Exposure Prophylaxis of SARS-CoV-2 - https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4923/17/9/1205





Multiple reports from in vitro infectious models document Ivermectin’s antiviral properties - https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7564151/pdf/cells-09-02100.pdf





Use of Ivermectin Is Associated With Lower Mortality in Hospitalized Patients With Coronavirus Disease 2019: The Ivermectin in COVID Nineteen Study - https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0012369220348984





Dr. John Campbell - New Positive Ivermectin Anti-Viral Evidence!





Discover the latest scientific evidence on ivermectin’s antiviral effects, particularly against SARS-CoV-2. This video breaks down a recent randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial showing that a single oral dose of ivermectin significantly lengthens the incubation period and increases the number of days alive and symptom-free after exposure to COVID-19.





Learn about ivermectin’s broad-spectrum antiviral activity, its safety profile, and why it’s considered one of the world’s safest drugs with virtually no resistance after decades of global use. The discussion also covers the drug’s mechanisms, including its ability to inhibit viral nuclear transport, and explores its potential for preventing and treating other viral infections.





This video is based on the latest peer-reviewed research and expert commentary, providing a clear, evidence-based overview for those interested in the science behind ivermectin’s role in viral prophylaxis and treatment. For more details, check out the full paper and references linked in the description.