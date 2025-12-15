BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dr. John Campbell - New Positive Ivermectin Anti-Viral Evidence!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
148 views • 1 day ago

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin USP Grade (>99% purity) Pills, Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html


Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGVxdxTDBxs

Content Creator: https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnCampbell


Study References:


A Pilot, Randomised, Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind Trial of a Single Oral Dose of Ivermectin for Post-Exposure Prophylaxis of SARS-CoV-2 - https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4923/17/9/1205


Multiple reports from in vitro infectious models document Ivermectin’s antiviral properties - https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7564151/pdf/cells-09-02100.pdf


Use of Ivermectin Is Associated With Lower Mortality in Hospitalized Patients With Coronavirus Disease 2019: The Ivermectin in COVID Nineteen Study - https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0012369220348984


Dr. John Campbell - New Positive Ivermectin Anti-Viral Evidence!


Discover the latest scientific evidence on ivermectin’s antiviral effects, particularly against SARS-CoV-2. This video breaks down a recent randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial showing that a single oral dose of ivermectin significantly lengthens the incubation period and increases the number of days alive and symptom-free after exposure to COVID-19.


Learn about ivermectin’s broad-spectrum antiviral activity, its safety profile, and why it’s considered one of the world’s safest drugs with virtually no resistance after decades of global use. The discussion also covers the drug’s mechanisms, including its ability to inhibit viral nuclear transport, and explores its potential for preventing and treating other viral infections.


This video is based on the latest peer-reviewed research and expert commentary, providing a clear, evidence-based overview for those interested in the science behind ivermectin’s role in viral prophylaxis and treatment. For more details, check out the full paper and references linked in the description.

Keywords
ivermectin covid 19ivermectin anti viral effectsdr john campbell new positive ivermectin anti-viral evidenceivermectin sars cov 2ivermectin viral infection studyivermectin anti viral activityivermectin for treatment of covid 19antiviral effect of high dose ivermectin in adults with covid 19anti viral effects of ivermectin ivermectin anti viral studyivermectin dr john campbell
Recent News
Anxiety physically disarms young women&#8217;s immune defenses

Anxiety physically disarms young women’s immune defenses

Willow Tohi
Heavy metals and dementia: The hidden environmental threat to brain health

Heavy metals and dementia: The hidden environmental threat to brain health

Evangelyn Rodriguez
The unseen epidemic: Urgent global push to halt tobacco&#8217;s deadly toll on the mentally ill

The unseen epidemic: Urgent global push to halt tobacco’s deadly toll on the mentally ill

Ava Grace
Beyond the curve: Early detection and holistic care change the trajectory of scoliosis

Beyond the curve: Early detection and holistic care change the trajectory of scoliosis

Belle Carter
The ancient map to a modern mind: Holistic paths to confront dementia

The ancient map to a modern mind: Holistic paths to confront dementia

Willow Tohi
Illuminated Healing: How light, nutrition and divine connection can cure what doctors can&#8217;t

Illuminated Healing: How light, nutrition and divine connection can cure what doctors can’t

Kevin Hughes
