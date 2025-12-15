© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGVxdxTDBxs
Content Creator: https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnCampbell
Dr. John Campbell - New Positive Ivermectin Anti-Viral Evidence!
Discover the latest scientific evidence on ivermectin’s antiviral effects, particularly against SARS-CoV-2. This video breaks down a recent randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial showing that a single oral dose of ivermectin significantly lengthens the incubation period and increases the number of days alive and symptom-free after exposure to COVID-19.
Learn about ivermectin’s broad-spectrum antiviral activity, its safety profile, and why it’s considered one of the world’s safest drugs with virtually no resistance after decades of global use. The discussion also covers the drug’s mechanisms, including its ability to inhibit viral nuclear transport, and explores its potential for preventing and treating other viral infections.
This video is based on the latest peer-reviewed research and expert commentary, providing a clear, evidence-based overview for those interested in the science behind ivermectin’s role in viral prophylaxis and treatment. For more details, check out the full paper and references linked in the description.