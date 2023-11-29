The Unseen Crisis is a feature-length documentary that provides an intimate, uncensored look into the lives of those who live with the debilitating after-effects of the COVID-19 vaccines. It examines the issue of COVID-19 vaccine injury claims in a fresh, honest, and comprehensive manner with expert interviews, whistleblowers’ statements, and government health statistics.
This is a documentary about people, not politics. 💉
Source: https://rumble.com/v2odh74-epoch-tv-the-unseen-crisis...
Watch the Full Documentary here: https://rumble.com/v3wkkay-the-unseen-crisis-vaccine...
