Engineering Dune's Still Suit: Fact or Fantasy?
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Two Bit da Vinci


Mar 9, 2024


Check out the Epic Larq PureVis Bottle today! https://bylarq.com/twobit4


The Movie Dune is full of a lot of cool sci-fi touches, but the Still Suits used on Arrakis, developed by the Fremen, is one of the most fascinating parts by far. It reuses all the water we'd usually lose and recycles it, allowing a person to survive in a desert environment for long weeks. But does the science check out, and could we actually build something like this today? Let's find out! This is an engineers guide to the still suit and if we could build it here on Earth Today!



Chapters:

0:00 - Intro

0:30 - How it works

1:20 - Natural Water Loss

2:28 - 1 The Suit

3:22 - Cooling

7:11 - Air Capture

8:32 - Waste Collection

9:22 - Water Treatment

12:28 - Energy

15:00 - Space Suit?


two bit da vinci,dune movie,still suit,dune part 2,frank herbert,dune costumes,dune stillsuit pattern,dune explained,dune 2021,dune stillsuit,frank herbert dune,dune suit,engineering the dune stillsuit,Engineering Dune's Still Suit - Possible?,arrakeen still suit,desalination,engineering in hollywood,dune movie engineering review,dune still suit review,is the dune stillsuit possible,is the dune still suit possible,dune,stillsuit,dune water suit


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjfwxbojQ1w

moviehollywoodenergytechnologycoolingfantasywater treatmentengineeringfactdesertspace suitdunetwo bit da vincihow it worksstill suitarrakisfremenreuses waterrecyleswater lossair capturewaste collection

