Engineering Dune's Still Suit: Fact or Fantasy?

Two Bit da Vinci





Mar 9, 2024





Dune Suit: Check out the Epic Larq PureVis Bottle today!





The Movie Dune is full of a lot of cool sci-fi touches, but the Still Suits used on Arrakis, developed by the Fremen, is one of the most fascinating parts by far. It reuses all the water we'd usually lose and recycles it, allowing a person to survive in a desert environment for long weeks. But does the science check out, and could we actually build something like this today? Let's find out! This is an engineers guide to the still suit and if we could build it here on Earth Today!









Chapters:

0:00 - Intro

0:30 - How it works

1:20 - Natural Water Loss

2:28 - 1 The Suit

3:22 - Cooling

7:11 - Air Capture

8:32 - Waste Collection

9:22 - Water Treatment

12:28 - Energy

15:00 - Space Suit?





what we'll cover

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjfwxbojQ1w