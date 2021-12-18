Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Get Your Prerogative Back! Is Lack of Prerogative Killing You? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 03.03.15)

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Today's topic is: Get Your Prerogative Back. Is Lack of Prerogative Killing you?
Dr Daniels revives the concept of Prerogative and Shows you ways to exercise your prerogative and save your life. Tune in. Think Happens.
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