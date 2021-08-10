Media Ignores Obama's Maskless Birthday Bash, 'Low Risk Sophisticated Vax'd Crowd'

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The media has completely ignored the fact that everyone was in close proximity, no one was wearing a mask and apparently not everyone there was vaccinated.
New York Times reporter Annie Karni is ripped for saying Obama's 60th birthday bash was low COVID risk because of the 'sophisticated, vaccinated crowd' who attended
Instead, the media and Dr. Fauci chose to focus on the Sturgis “super-spreader” motorcycle rally.
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