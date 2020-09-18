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Mandatory Vaccine Ethics and Risks -- Dr. Carrie Madej and Attorney Shawn McBride
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79 views • September 18, 2020
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Interview with Shawn McBride, host of The McBride Attorneys Law Show.
Mandatory vaccines come with risks - and ethical considerations.
What should we be thinking about as a society as we consider forced vaccines?
What are the inherent risks of vaccines?
What are the risk of the Covid-19 vaccine?
Interview with Shawn McBride, host of The McBride Attorneys Law Show.
Mandatory vaccines come with risks - and ethical considerations.
What should we be thinking about as a society as we consider forced vaccines?
What are the inherent risks of vaccines?
What are the risk of the Covid-19 vaccine?
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