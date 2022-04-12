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Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Sexualization of the Children with 'Subliminal Messages'!
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15 views • April 12, 2022
[11.04.2022] Note: The Satanist are comming for your CHILDREN!
What are Subliminal Messages?
Subliminal messages are defined as signals below the absolute threshold level (ATL) of our conscious awareness. The word “subliminal” literally means “below threshold.”
The first thing we need to understand is that we cannot become consciously aware of subliminal stimuli even if we look for it. Absolute threshold is defined as the lowest level of stimulus we can detect, be it visual, auditory, or sensory, etc. When an external stimuli falls below ATL, it cannot be detected consciously.
The second thing we need to understand is that subliminal perception is believed to be a result of a deliberately designed communication technique aimed at generating a response, so that people will do things they wouldn’t ordinarily do.
In short, both the perception and reaction to subliminal messages happen at the subconscious level. Why is it important to clearly define these two attributes? Because many prevailing conspiracy theories aren’t even finding the correct cases to attack; instead, many confuse subliminal with supraliminal.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=subliminal+messages+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
'Warning this one is also Very disturbing' #endgame #subliminalmessages
277 views Apr 11, 2022
HeavenBoundTrucker444 - 946 subscribers
https://youtu.be/QtL3P8dB_zM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
What are Subliminal Messages?
Subliminal messages are defined as signals below the absolute threshold level (ATL) of our conscious awareness. The word “subliminal” literally means “below threshold.”
The first thing we need to understand is that we cannot become consciously aware of subliminal stimuli even if we look for it. Absolute threshold is defined as the lowest level of stimulus we can detect, be it visual, auditory, or sensory, etc. When an external stimuli falls below ATL, it cannot be detected consciously.
The second thing we need to understand is that subliminal perception is believed to be a result of a deliberately designed communication technique aimed at generating a response, so that people will do things they wouldn’t ordinarily do.
In short, both the perception and reaction to subliminal messages happen at the subconscious level. Why is it important to clearly define these two attributes? Because many prevailing conspiracy theories aren’t even finding the correct cases to attack; instead, many confuse subliminal with supraliminal.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=subliminal+messages+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
'Warning this one is also Very disturbing' #endgame #subliminalmessages
277 views Apr 11, 2022
HeavenBoundTrucker444 - 946 subscribers
https://youtu.be/QtL3P8dB_zM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
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