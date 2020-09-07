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Antifa / Black Lives Matter moron decides to play with fire, Nelly, Johnny Cash, Stop, Drop & Roll
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85 views • September 07, 2020
#StopDropRoll #Fire #Molotov #Cocktail #Riot #Portland #Funny #BLM
On Saturday night, Portland rioters celebrated their 100th day of terrorizing the city. The Antifa killing of a Trump supporter the previous weekend gave the leftist mob no cause for pause or self-reflection, not surprising since the BLM-Antifa agitators were found celebrating news of the Trump supporter's death.
The advancing rioters ignored multiple warnings from law enforcement on Saturday night before throwing petrol bombs and fireworks toward police officers. One petrol bomb exploded near a rioter, catching the individual's legs on fire and prompting the rioter to run around in a frantic effort to extinguish the flames. Several of the rioters' comrades also tried to put out the flames but to no avail. Only police officers, or the so-called "fascists" who were the intended targets of Antifa's bombs, came to the rioter's rescue and quenched the flames.
I would say the rioters need to work on their aim but it's a numbers game, as hundreds of officers across the country have been injured after being struck by laser beams, explosive devices, and other projectiles at left-wing riots.
On Saturday night, Portland rioters celebrated their 100th day of terrorizing the city. The Antifa killing of a Trump supporter the previous weekend gave the leftist mob no cause for pause or self-reflection, not surprising since the BLM-Antifa agitators were found celebrating news of the Trump supporter's death.
The advancing rioters ignored multiple warnings from law enforcement on Saturday night before throwing petrol bombs and fireworks toward police officers. One petrol bomb exploded near a rioter, catching the individual's legs on fire and prompting the rioter to run around in a frantic effort to extinguish the flames. Several of the rioters' comrades also tried to put out the flames but to no avail. Only police officers, or the so-called "fascists" who were the intended targets of Antifa's bombs, came to the rioter's rescue and quenched the flames.
I would say the rioters need to work on their aim but it's a numbers game, as hundreds of officers across the country have been injured after being struck by laser beams, explosive devices, and other projectiles at left-wing riots.
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