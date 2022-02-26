Poroshenko (former Ukraine Pres) Appears on CNN Wielding an Assault Rifle

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Former Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko told CNN viewers how he was going to defend Ukraine with a Kalashnikov assault rifle in his hands.
"This is Kalashnikov, we have - let's think - about four NLAWs, 300 members of the territorial defense battalion, we have two machine guns - well, more or less that's it.