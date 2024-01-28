NATO’s Largest Military Exercise Since The Cold War Has Kicked Off. 90,000 Troops From The United States And Fellow NATO Allied Nations Are Due To Join The Steadfast Defender 2024 Drills That Will Run Through May. The US Navy Dock Landing Ship Gunston Hall Left Port On Wednesday To Mark The First Movement.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.