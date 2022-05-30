© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Benny Wills - How to Stop Being that “Conspiracy Guy” – in less than an hour!
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • May 30, 2022
Do your friends have you pegged as a “conspiracy theorist”?
How can you easily shift their paradigm?
What are the new rules of communicating about 9/11?
My Guest is Benny Wills, Acclaimed Poet, JoyCamp Comedian, Actor, and my favorite 9/11 communication coach!
He is an emcee and YouTube personality, and is well known for his work on the comedic conspiracy channel JoyCamp as well as MEME Monday, a weekly show on his personal channel.
Watch Benny’s new Coronavirus Virus | The REAL Pandemic!
Benny helps people fight through the division by communicating more effectively using his online course Parrhesia: The Art of Communication.
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
How can you easily shift their paradigm?
What are the new rules of communicating about 9/11?
My Guest is Benny Wills, Acclaimed Poet, JoyCamp Comedian, Actor, and my favorite 9/11 communication coach!
He is an emcee and YouTube personality, and is well known for his work on the comedic conspiracy channel JoyCamp as well as MEME Monday, a weekly show on his personal channel.
Watch Benny’s new Coronavirus Virus | The REAL Pandemic!
Benny helps people fight through the division by communicating more effectively using his online course Parrhesia: The Art of Communication.
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.