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The Not So Chosen People. (part.4)
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383 views • November 13, 2020
Part 4
Will continue our search for clues to find the lost tribe of Joseph who was promised to bless the world and become many nations.
Begins by searching for the lost tribes of Joseph by looking at the clues left in the Bible, looking into the Phoenician Empire and learning who they really are.
Will continue our search for clues to find the lost tribe of Joseph who was promised to bless the world and become many nations.
Begins by searching for the lost tribes of Joseph by looking at the clues left in the Bible, looking into the Phoenician Empire and learning who they really are.
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