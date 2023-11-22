Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israel's War on Hospitals - Max Blumenthal - The Grayzone, Nov 20th
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
981 Subscribers
35 views
Published 14 hours ago

I'm sharing this video from 'The Grayzone', with Max Blumenthal, on YouTube, from Nov 20. Great reporting and this is a short video. Info below and ways to support his channel. 

Israel's War on Hospitals - The Grayzone

With exclusive footage from inside the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, Al-Shifa, The Grayzone examines the Israeli military's policy of attacking and eliminating medicare care centers across the northern part of the besieged Palestinian territory as it seeks to expel its residents.

By Max Blumenthal, Mohamed El-Saife and Anya Parampil ||| The Grayzone |||

Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com

Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone


Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews

Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews

Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone

Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone #TheGrayzone

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket