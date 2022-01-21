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TRIPLE VAXXED SOCCER SUPERSTAR ALPHONSO DAVIES HAS MYOCARDITIS, OFFICIALS SAY IT’S DUE TO COVID 👀
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144 views • January 21, 2022
Press For Truth

pressfortruth


Canadian soccer superstar Alphonso Davies who received his booster shot in December now has myocarditis and will miss playing in the World Cup qualifiers. The 21 year old contracted Covid-19(84) despite being triple vaxxed and even though the CDC warns that adolescent male youths who receive the mRNA shots can get myocarditis, the media and sporting world claims that’s not the case with Alphonso! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth reveals the true scale of just how many young athletes are having heart problems because of the Covid-19(84) vaccines while proving that the shots don’t work as they claimed they would and should be rejected lock stock and barrel!

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Sources:

https://www.cp24.com/sports/bayern-munich-says-canadian-star-alphonso-davies-has-heart-muscle-issue-after-covid-bout-1.5739927

https://vancouversun.com/sports/soccer/van-diest-diagnosed-with-myocarditis-alphonso-davies-may-miss-world-cup-qualifiers

https://twitter.com/rwesthead/status/1482036258134183939

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/myocarditis.html

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.07.08.21260210v2.full

https://cms.zerohedge.com/s3/files/inline-images/IFR-2201.jpg?itok=YtwrwZLP

PROOF COVID’S NOT THAT BAD, VACCINE MANDATE FOR CROSS BORDER TRUCKERS & BEHOLD THE “SUPER IMMUNE”!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IEQTnvvCUZjW/
Keywords
vaccinecovidboostermyocarditispress for truth pressfortruthtriple vaxxedalphonso davies
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