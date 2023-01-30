Ukraine Update Jan 30, 2023

Join Wagner and fight the Deep State:

The company continues to recruit, various units: attack aircraft, artillery, doctors and others - there is work for everyone.

Apply and ask questions: Rabota_wagner_2 (https://t.me/Rabota_Wagner_2) or What’sApp (https://wa.me/79883224337)

8 988 3224337

8 918 0954016

Medical staff:

Rabota_Wagner_Medical (https://t.me/Rabota_Wagner_Medical) or What'sApp (https://wa.me/79313384707)

8 931 3384707

⚡️SITREP

💥 In South Donestk and Zaporozhye directions, the 'Vostok' Group of Forces continued its offensive and defeated the enemy near Ugledar, Prechistovka, and Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic) and Dorozhnyanka (Zaporozhye region).

◻️In Kupyansk direction, assualt and army aviation and artillery inflicted a fire damage on manpower and hardware of 14th and 92nd mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Sinkovka, Tabayevka (Kharkov region), and Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥Actions of four sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the AFU have been foiled close to Liman Perviy, Olshana, and Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region). Up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, an armored personnel carrier, and an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer have been destroyed in this area during the day.

◻️In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and Artillery of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on accumulations of manpower of the 92nd Mechanied, 25th Airborne, 80th and 95th Airborne Assault Brigades of the AFU and the 27th National Guard Brigade near Stelmakhovka, Chervona Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Yampolovka, Torskoye, and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The enemy's losses in this direction amounted to 110 Ukrainian servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle, four armored combat vehicles, a Nona-S self-propelled gun, and a Grad MLRS.

◻️In Donetsk direction, as the offensive continued, units of the 'Yug' Group of Forces took more advantageous positions and hit the enemy close to Kurakhovo and Antonovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥An ammunition depot of the 81st Air Mobilization Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been destroyed near the city of Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 90 Ukrainian military, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, two Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers, two D-20 and D-30 howitzers, and two Olkha and Smerch multiple rocket launchers.

💥Moreover, two US-made M777 artillery systems, two US-made Paladin self-propelled artillery systems, and one US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar have been eliminated.

- Russian Defense Ministry