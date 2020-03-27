The Rapture - Our Blessed Hope - A Passover Deliverance!

Please LIKE, SHARE and SUBSCRIBE so that this video can reach more people. You could save many from what will soon be coming over the earth as we see the day approaching! Could the Rapture happen on Passover?Much of what Israel had to go through in the days before they escaped from Egypt is happening again. We have seen unprecedented situations in the world with pestilence, locust plagues and economic collapse. The only aspect still required to complete the picture is a devastating war - which is predicted by our enemy to kick off before April 8th, 2020.God gave us many patterns in His Word to guide us to the day on which we need to be prepared to meet Him and for us to discover this, we have to watch what the Word of God says and what is happening in the world that point us to the Word of God.A plan that our enemy, Satan, has been working on for centuries is also playing out in the world right now - just as shown to us through predictive programming - and this includes even the coronavirus pandemic which is targeting China through a possible false flag attack. All of this forms part of a timeline that has been shown to us in the Word of God and which is now repeating. the correlations are pointed out in this video and they are too specific to be coincidental.The media which our enemy uses as a predictive programming tool has shown us events for decades that are now happening before our eyes. This fact alone should have every person who considers the information in this video think twice about their understanding with regards to the Word of God, which instructs us to watch for the return of our Bridegroom and looking for events that are described in the Bible that would point us to our unification with our Savior.There are many who will hold to their dogmas and views without looking carefully at what the Word of God says in which we see how a Pre-Tribulation Rapture is modelled after the harvest and Temple models that are given to us to understand this. If you have not considered these yet, you have very little time to do so and to be a Berean in this regard. A link is provided to a series below in which this is carefully laid out.Resolving the Contention:We have a very small window of opportunity left, that I would consider the highest watch time of our lifetime approaching and this could really be it, given how much emphasis our enemy has placed on this window of time as well. I hope you will be watching with me and that we will all be falling before the feet of our Saviour with me over the next days and hours.Keep looking up and may our Heavenly Father bless you for considering this information!Some videos of interest mentioned in this video:Disposition provided on 5G:Video on Dangers of 5G:5G Attack on a Chinese Security Guard (not for sensitive viewers):NASA's Official "Small Step" Video:The "Small Step" Video NASA would not want you to see:NASA Astronaut AdmissionsSome other videos that may be of interest:Video in which Angelina Jolie's involvement in the upcoming events is exposed:Latest Video looking at the time patterns associated with Jonah:Previous video looking at prophecy fulfilled during the Deal of the Century's announcement:Previous video looking at how the Bible points to the Deal of the Century:Previous Video looking at God's indignation about the Middle East Peace Plan:Previous video looking at how Israel broke God's covenant.Previous video with additional information:Previous video on Trump's Impeachment:Previous video about the sign of Jonah:What the Word of God has to say about the Resurrection of the Dead:Below is a video in which you can see what has been done to the economy and why the status is so critical at this point:Imminent Financial Collapse:Salvation video:I Pet Goat 2 Video:If you would like to contact me, you can do so at the e-mail address below: