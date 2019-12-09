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Full Show: Owen Shroyer Disrupts Impeachment Hearings On Behalf Of American Public
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76 views • December 09, 2019
The Democrats in Congress have pushed the patience of the American people to the breaking point with their sham impeachment and endless parade of unelected lawyers attempting to overturn the results of the 2016 election. With the IG Report mere hours away, the treasonous dems are throwing everything at the wall, hoping something will stick. Harrison Smith sits in for David Knight, bringing you up-to-the-minute developments in the slow-motion coup unfolding before our eyes.
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