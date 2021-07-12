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** VACCINES ARE LITERALLY EATING PEOPLE’S BRAINS ** Globalists Have Launched Their Long-Term Population Reduction Plan – InfoWars/Jones – 09/July/2021
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503 views • July 12, 2021
** Renowned Brain Surgeons Warn Covid-19 “Vaccines” Are Literally Eating People’s Brains ** - 09/July/2021
- InfoWars. Alex Jones – 09/July/2021
- https://banned.video/watch?id=60e8df1f1ce4bb52fcc7ce29
-- There can no longer be any doubt: the globalists have launched their long-term population reduction plan.
** Mom, 45, Who Got Job at Johns Hopkins Hospital Dies After Reaction to Work-Mandated COVID Vaccine
- GlobalResearch, Adan Salazar – 08/July/2021
- Article: https://www.globalresearch.ca/mom-45-got-job-johns-hopkins-hospital-dies-after-reaction-work-mandated-covid-vaccine/5749702
A Maryland healthcare worker who had just accepted a job with the prestigious Johns Hopkins Hospital reportedly died after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine required for employment.
Appearing skeptical, 45-year-old mom Robin Spring Saunders wrote on social media that she received her first jab on June 21 and that it was mandated by her place of work.
“I never thought I’d get a Covid shot but I got my first one today,” a post from Saunders stated. “Unfortunately my job requires it.”
In a Facebook update, Robin’s mom asked for prayers for her daughter after she suffered a reaction to the vaccine and was in the hospital ICU.
“Johns Hopkins told her she had to have the shot to start her new job,” her mom wrote.
Robin’s cousin Crystal wrote on Facebook that Robin had had her “2nd covid shot,” which would have spaced the two doses out by mere days, and that she was “in the ICU with brain swelling and heart issues.”
“She is currently on a ventilator,” Crystal wrote. “She was also told she had to have this shot in order to start her new job.”
Other family members also desperately asked for prayers, and noted that she may have had her “2nd covid shot.”
Posts did not note whether Robin received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
According to a post later that day from Saunders’ daughter, however, her condition took a turn for the worst and she died in the ICU.
An obituary at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex in Baltimore shows a memorial for Robin.
At least one commenter on Facebook advised the family to seek legal help, as it remains to be seen if the hospital will be held liable.
** Beautiful young Italian girl killed by Vaccine…
- Citizen Free Press, Kane – 09/July/2021
- Article: https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/beautiful-young-italian-girl-killed-by-vaccine/
-- Surgeon who operated on young ItaliaVan vaccine victim
‘I have never seen anything like this’
Camilla Canepa was operated on by Gianluigi Zona, director of the neurosurgical and neuro-traumatological clinic of the San Martino hospital: “I had never seen a brain that was affected by such an extensive and severe thrombosis.”
The neurosurgeon on duty in San Martino that night was Alessandro d’Andrea, who also called the chief physician to his side at the operating table. “We decided to have a decompression craniotomy, in which the skull is opened to relieve internal pressure.”
Zona recounted the experience: “All venous sinuses were blocked with thrombi, a scenario I have never seen in my many years in this profession. Think of the venous sinus as the river in the middle of a valley where several streams converge. If a dam is built in the middle of the watercourse, the river swells and the tributaries can no longer drain at this point, so that the pressure rises upstream.
The parents of the 18-year-old who died, told the media: “She had no disease.” Last week, the prosecutor of Genoa, which coordinates the ongoing investigations, will instruct the Pavia coroner to perform the autopsy on the body of Camilla Canepa, the eighteen year old who died after the vaccine. The girl allegedly suffered from chronic platelet deficiency, a “familial autoimmune thrombocytopenia.”
The parents of the 18-year-old who died, told the media: “She had no disease.” Last week, the prosecutor of Genoa, which coordinates the ongoing investigations, will instruct the Pavia coroner to perform the autopsy on the body of Camilla Canepa, the eighteen year old who died after the vaccine. The girl allegedly suffered from chronic platelet deficiency, a “familial autoimmune thrombocytopenia”. This is what investigators have learned from the first reports of the doctors.
But the girl’s family, assisted by the lawyer Angelo Paone, is firm on this point. “Camilla had no disease,” explained their lawyer. Supporting their claim, are two different CT scans. She had undergone the two scans, and was discharged after the first one that had not shown the situation of the thrombosis in progress, but immediately transferred to the hospital after the second showing that her health had been compromised.
The girl arrived in the emergency room in the Lavagna hospital on June 3, just a week after the AstraZeneca shot. She had complained of severe headaches.
- Cont'd --
- InfoWars. Alex Jones – 09/July/2021
- https://banned.video/watch?id=60e8df1f1ce4bb52fcc7ce29
-- There can no longer be any doubt: the globalists have launched their long-term population reduction plan.
** Mom, 45, Who Got Job at Johns Hopkins Hospital Dies After Reaction to Work-Mandated COVID Vaccine
- GlobalResearch, Adan Salazar – 08/July/2021
- Article: https://www.globalresearch.ca/mom-45-got-job-johns-hopkins-hospital-dies-after-reaction-work-mandated-covid-vaccine/5749702
A Maryland healthcare worker who had just accepted a job with the prestigious Johns Hopkins Hospital reportedly died after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine required for employment.
Appearing skeptical, 45-year-old mom Robin Spring Saunders wrote on social media that she received her first jab on June 21 and that it was mandated by her place of work.
“I never thought I’d get a Covid shot but I got my first one today,” a post from Saunders stated. “Unfortunately my job requires it.”
In a Facebook update, Robin’s mom asked for prayers for her daughter after she suffered a reaction to the vaccine and was in the hospital ICU.
“Johns Hopkins told her she had to have the shot to start her new job,” her mom wrote.
Robin’s cousin Crystal wrote on Facebook that Robin had had her “2nd covid shot,” which would have spaced the two doses out by mere days, and that she was “in the ICU with brain swelling and heart issues.”
“She is currently on a ventilator,” Crystal wrote. “She was also told she had to have this shot in order to start her new job.”
Other family members also desperately asked for prayers, and noted that she may have had her “2nd covid shot.”
Posts did not note whether Robin received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
According to a post later that day from Saunders’ daughter, however, her condition took a turn for the worst and she died in the ICU.
An obituary at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex in Baltimore shows a memorial for Robin.
At least one commenter on Facebook advised the family to seek legal help, as it remains to be seen if the hospital will be held liable.
** Beautiful young Italian girl killed by Vaccine…
- Citizen Free Press, Kane – 09/July/2021
- Article: https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/beautiful-young-italian-girl-killed-by-vaccine/
-- Surgeon who operated on young ItaliaVan vaccine victim
‘I have never seen anything like this’
Camilla Canepa was operated on by Gianluigi Zona, director of the neurosurgical and neuro-traumatological clinic of the San Martino hospital: “I had never seen a brain that was affected by such an extensive and severe thrombosis.”
The neurosurgeon on duty in San Martino that night was Alessandro d’Andrea, who also called the chief physician to his side at the operating table. “We decided to have a decompression craniotomy, in which the skull is opened to relieve internal pressure.”
Zona recounted the experience: “All venous sinuses were blocked with thrombi, a scenario I have never seen in my many years in this profession. Think of the venous sinus as the river in the middle of a valley where several streams converge. If a dam is built in the middle of the watercourse, the river swells and the tributaries can no longer drain at this point, so that the pressure rises upstream.
The parents of the 18-year-old who died, told the media: “She had no disease.” Last week, the prosecutor of Genoa, which coordinates the ongoing investigations, will instruct the Pavia coroner to perform the autopsy on the body of Camilla Canepa, the eighteen year old who died after the vaccine. The girl allegedly suffered from chronic platelet deficiency, a “familial autoimmune thrombocytopenia.”
The parents of the 18-year-old who died, told the media: “She had no disease.” Last week, the prosecutor of Genoa, which coordinates the ongoing investigations, will instruct the Pavia coroner to perform the autopsy on the body of Camilla Canepa, the eighteen year old who died after the vaccine. The girl allegedly suffered from chronic platelet deficiency, a “familial autoimmune thrombocytopenia”. This is what investigators have learned from the first reports of the doctors.
But the girl’s family, assisted by the lawyer Angelo Paone, is firm on this point. “Camilla had no disease,” explained their lawyer. Supporting their claim, are two different CT scans. She had undergone the two scans, and was discharged after the first one that had not shown the situation of the thrombosis in progress, but immediately transferred to the hospital after the second showing that her health had been compromised.
The girl arrived in the emergency room in the Lavagna hospital on June 3, just a week after the AstraZeneca shot. She had complained of severe headaches.
- Cont'd --
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