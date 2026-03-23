Fox News Propagandist: "I just spoke with President Trump and he told me that Iran wants to make a deal badly....

"I just spoke with President Trump and he told me that Iran wants to make a deal badly ... he said the most recent talks happened last night with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and their counterparts. With Iranian TV saying no talks have happened, the president said it's hard to get information there because the US is blowing up so much of their infrastructure" - Fox News Propagandist

(I posted info on previous videos today about this) Cynthia

More: from X postings: Axios's Barak Ravid is again the first media outlet pushing the "talks" psyop.

Why?

Barak Ravid is an Israeli journalist who moved from military intelligence into high‑profile media roles. He served about six years in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), including as an officer in Unit 8200, the IDF’s main signals‑intelligence and cyber‑intelligence unit.

After his military service and earning a BA in Middle Eastern history from Tel Aviv University, he began in journalism on the news desk of NRG and later became chief diplomatic correspondent and commentator at Haaretz and Channel 13 TV.

He then transitioned to the U.S. media landscape, working as Axios’ Middle East correspondent and later as a political and foreign‑policy analyst for various other news outlets.

@DDGeopolitics

Adding:

Iranian Foreign Ministry:

The Islamic Republic of Iran adheres to its position of rejecting any kind of negotiations before achieving Iran's objectives from the war.

We deny what US President Donald Trump said about negotiations between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Adding:

From Kobeissi Letter:

Exactly 12 hours after our "warning," President Trump has INTERVENED:

Yesterday, at 7:35 PM ET, we posted that "oil prices are no longer the biggest threat to markets."

We said it has become increasingly clear that "bond markets will dictate just how long President Trump can continue increase pressure in the Iran War."

At 4:30 AM ET today, we noted that bond market is now more "broken" than the energy market situation.

Then, as the 10Y Note Yield hit 4.45% last night, President Trump likely had the same conversation as he did on April 9th, 2025, when he paused tariffs for 90-days.

3 hours later, President Trump postponed all strikes on Iranian power plants for 5 days and said the US and Iran have had "productive" talks to end the war. And, the intervention becomes even more clear.

30 minutes later, Iran denied President Trump's claims and said Trump is trying to "buy time" by calming markets.

The 10Y Yield briefly collapsed before rebounding back to 4.38% now, a clear attempt by the US to contain the brewing bond market crisis.

The US simply cannot afford the 10Y Yield at 4.50%+.

Keep watching the bond market.