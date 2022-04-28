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EYES ARE USELESS WHEN THE MIND IS BLIND -- AMANDHA VOLLMER
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117 views • April 28, 2022
(Doctor) Amandha Vollmer joins SGT Report for the first time to discuss truth in a sea of lies. It's very clear now that eyes are useless when the mind is blind; and the normies are completely blind to the truth about nearly EVERYTHING.
Check out Amandha's site:
https://yumnaturals.store/
Check out Amandha's site:
https://yumnaturals.store/
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