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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 23-24, 2022 - Map, Music, Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 23-24, 2022


▪️ At night, a Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 UAV was shot down near Grayvoron, Belgorod region.


▪️ There are low intensity fightings for heights on the outskirts of Sivers'k near Verkhn'okam'yans'ke and Serebrianka. Artillery suppresses AFU's identified firing points.


▪️ Firefights continue near Ivano-Dar'ivka, where AFU's fortified area is located on the way to Soledar - Sivers'k road.


▪️ There are battles for control of Pokrovs'ke on the outskirts of Bakhmut. AFU control dominating heights near Bakhmut - Svitlodars'k road, which complicates Russian Armed Forces' offensive.


▪️ Allied forces have started an assault of Bakhmuts'ke northward Pokrovs'ke on southeastern outskirts of Soledar.


▪️ AFU launched strike on Kadiivka in LPR, the buildings of the college and kindergarten were damaged. There was another artillery raid on the hotel in Khrustalnyi.


▪️ Ukrainian artillery proceed shelling cities of the Donetsk agglomeration. A part of town infrastructure was damaged and destroyed.


▪️ AFU's armored group was detected from the air and hit near Mar'inka. Several vehicles were destroyed.


▪️ A terrorist attack took place in Melitopol: an explosive device went off on one of the railway tracks. The railway received minor damage.


▪️ Ukrainian MLRS launched strike on Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant territory, local repair teams are promptly fixing the damage. Another explosion blew up in Tavriis'k.


▪️ Russian Missile Troops and Artillery hit 28th separated mech brigade's objects in Mykolaiv.


▪️ In Kryvyi Rih direction AFU continue preparing to offensive. An additional crossing over the Inhulets River near Andreevka has been built.


▪️ Russian Navy's ships struck the territory of Odessa port. A warehouse with anti-ship missiles was hit.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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