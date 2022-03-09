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L’HÔPITAL TUE • TÉMOIGNAGE DU THANATOPRACTEUR JOHN O’LOONEY DEVANT LE GRAND JURY / JOUR 2
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146 views • March 09, 2022
Le témoignage de John O’Looney devant le Grand Jury est doublement important. D’abord, parce qu’en tant que croque-mort, il est confronté depuis le début de la crise Corona à la réalité ; ce qu'il voyait / voit dans ses locaux ne correspond pas avec ce que disent les médias.
https://odysee.com/@MargueriteRothe:8/Message-important-du-directeur-de-pompes-fun%C3%A8bres-John-OLooney-24-sept-2021:b
Ensuite, parce qu’il a contracté la maladie Covid, et qu’il a dû aller à l’hôpital, il a été confronté à des tentatives d'assassinat contre sa personne. Là, dans cet endroit où chacun s’attend à être secouru, il a au contraire failli se faire assassiner. Oui, vous lisez bien. Aujourd’hui, en 2022, l’hôpital tue.
Source vidéo :
https://odysee.com/@JeanneTraduction:a/03-Grand-Jury-VF:6
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https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://odysee.com/@MargueriteRothe:8/Message-important-du-directeur-de-pompes-fun%C3%A8bres-John-OLooney-24-sept-2021:b
Ensuite, parce qu’il a contracté la maladie Covid, et qu’il a dû aller à l’hôpital, il a été confronté à des tentatives d'assassinat contre sa personne. Là, dans cet endroit où chacun s’attend à être secouru, il a au contraire failli se faire assassiner. Oui, vous lisez bien. Aujourd’hui, en 2022, l’hôpital tue.
Source vidéo :
https://odysee.com/@JeanneTraduction:a/03-Grand-Jury-VF:6
============================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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