BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BOMBSHELL PROOF IVERMECTIN IS SUPPRESSED 😡
Information Warfare
Information Warfare
814 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
313 views • July 25, 2021
In this major 40 minute slideshow, Dr Pierre Kory walks us through the criminal corruption and manipulation of truth to get rid of the safe and effective COVID-19 treatment Ivermectin. YES, Ivermectin is a MIRACLE CURE for COVID-19. Yet, Big Pharma REFUSES to accept it EVEN IF MILLIONS of people die worldwide. Learn exactly how they've done this crime of the century. If you thought only Hydroxychloroquine got scorched - Think again. This might actually be an even worse attack as Ivermectin turns out to be EVEN BETTER than HCQ since it's effective in every phase of the COVID-19 disease.

Slideshow originally presented at Drbeen Medical Lectures in June of 2021
https://www.youtube.com/c/USMLEOnline

The FLCCC:
https://covid19criticalcare.com/
British Ivermectin Recommendation Development group: https://bird-group.org
The BIRD Recommendation on the Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19:
Executive Summary: https://bird-group.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/bird-executive-summary-1.pdf
Carvallo et al 2020. Study of the efficacy and safety of topical ivermectin+ iota-carrageenan in the prophylaxis against COVID-19 in health personnel. J. Biomed. Res. Clin. Investig., 2.
https://medicalpressopenaccess.com/upload/1605709669_1007.pdf
Cobos-Campos et al 2021.Potential use of ivermectin for the treatment and prophylaxis of SARS-CoV-2 infection: Efficacy of ivermectin for SARS-CoV-2. Clin Res Trials, 7: 1-5.
https://www.readkong.com/page/potential-use-of-ivermectin-for-the-treatment-and-2189857
Database of all ivermectin COVID-19 studies. Currenly 101 studies, 67 peer reviewed, 60 with results comparing treatment and control groups: https://c19ivermectin.com
Karale et al 2021. A Meta-analysis of Mortality, Need for ICU admission, Use of Mechanical Ventilation and Adverse Effects with Ivermectin Use in COVID-19 Patients. medRxiv.
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/medrxiv/early/2021/05/04/2021.04.30.21256415.full.pdf
Kory et al 2021. Review of the Emerging Evidence Demonstrating the Efficacy of Ivermectin in the Prophylaxis and Treatment of COVID-19. American Journal of Therapeutics, 28(3): e299:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8088823/
Nardelli et al 2021. Crying wolf in time of Corona: the strange case of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. Is the fear of failure withholding potential life-saving treatment from clinical use?. Signa Vitae, 1: 2.
https://oss.signavitae.com/mre-signavitae/article/20210508-344/pdf/3-4%20SV2021022602.pdf
Yagisawa et al 2021. Global trends in clinical studies of ivermectin in COVID-19. The Japanese Journal of Antibiotics, 74: 1.
https://www.psychoactif.org/forum/uploads/documents/161/74-1_44-95.pdf

Dr. Kory on Twitter:
@PierreKory
Keywords
big pharmacensorshipsciencecorruptionimmunitycrimevaccinecuretreatmentmanipulationwhovirusscientismcovid-19ivermectinsars-cov2pierre koryflccc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Hidden Miracle of Naturopathy: How America&#8217;s Medical Monopoly Suppressed True Healing

The Hidden Miracle of Naturopathy: How America’s Medical Monopoly Suppressed True Healing

Mike Adams
Study Links Hinoki Root Essential Oil to Sleep Improvements in Small Trial

Study Links Hinoki Root Essential Oil to Sleep Improvements in Small Trial

Morgan S. Verity
Build a Healthy Plate Instead: Report Lists Six Foods That May Increase Cancer Risk

Build a Healthy Plate Instead: Report Lists Six Foods That May Increase Cancer Risk

Zoey Sky
U.S. children are exposed to hundreds of different pesticides, study reveals widespread contamination

U.S. children are exposed to hundreds of different pesticides, study reveals widespread contamination

Willow Tohi
Mamdani Administration Signs Two Contracts for Gender Procedures on Minors

Mamdani Administration Signs Two Contracts for Gender Procedures on Minors

Morgan S. Verity
Eight firefighters out of options as Supreme Court refuses religious vaccine exemption case

Eight firefighters out of options as Supreme Court refuses religious vaccine exemption case

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy