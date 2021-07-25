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BOMBSHELL PROOF IVERMECTIN IS SUPPRESSED 😡
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313 views • July 25, 2021
In this major 40 minute slideshow, Dr Pierre Kory walks us through the criminal corruption and manipulation of truth to get rid of the safe and effective COVID-19 treatment Ivermectin. YES, Ivermectin is a MIRACLE CURE for COVID-19. Yet, Big Pharma REFUSES to accept it EVEN IF MILLIONS of people die worldwide. Learn exactly how they've done this crime of the century. If you thought only Hydroxychloroquine got scorched - Think again. This might actually be an even worse attack as Ivermectin turns out to be EVEN BETTER than HCQ since it's effective in every phase of the COVID-19 disease.
Slideshow originally presented at Drbeen Medical Lectures in June of 2021
https://www.youtube.com/c/USMLEOnline
The FLCCC:
https://covid19criticalcare.com/
British Ivermectin Recommendation Development group: https://bird-group.org
The BIRD Recommendation on the Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19:
Executive Summary: https://bird-group.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/bird-executive-summary-1.pdf
Carvallo et al 2020. Study of the efficacy and safety of topical ivermectin+ iota-carrageenan in the prophylaxis against COVID-19 in health personnel. J. Biomed. Res. Clin. Investig., 2.
https://medicalpressopenaccess.com/upload/1605709669_1007.pdf
Cobos-Campos et al 2021.Potential use of ivermectin for the treatment and prophylaxis of SARS-CoV-2 infection: Efficacy of ivermectin for SARS-CoV-2. Clin Res Trials, 7: 1-5.
https://www.readkong.com/page/potential-use-of-ivermectin-for-the-treatment-and-2189857
Database of all ivermectin COVID-19 studies. Currenly 101 studies, 67 peer reviewed, 60 with results comparing treatment and control groups: https://c19ivermectin.com
Karale et al 2021. A Meta-analysis of Mortality, Need for ICU admission, Use of Mechanical Ventilation and Adverse Effects with Ivermectin Use in COVID-19 Patients. medRxiv.
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/medrxiv/early/2021/05/04/2021.04.30.21256415.full.pdf
Kory et al 2021. Review of the Emerging Evidence Demonstrating the Efficacy of Ivermectin in the Prophylaxis and Treatment of COVID-19. American Journal of Therapeutics, 28(3): e299:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8088823/
Nardelli et al 2021. Crying wolf in time of Corona: the strange case of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. Is the fear of failure withholding potential life-saving treatment from clinical use?. Signa Vitae, 1: 2.
https://oss.signavitae.com/mre-signavitae/article/20210508-344/pdf/3-4%20SV2021022602.pdf
Yagisawa et al 2021. Global trends in clinical studies of ivermectin in COVID-19. The Japanese Journal of Antibiotics, 74: 1.
https://www.psychoactif.org/forum/uploads/documents/161/74-1_44-95.pdf
Dr. Kory on Twitter:
@PierreKory
Slideshow originally presented at Drbeen Medical Lectures in June of 2021
https://www.youtube.com/c/USMLEOnline
The FLCCC:
https://covid19criticalcare.com/
British Ivermectin Recommendation Development group: https://bird-group.org
The BIRD Recommendation on the Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19:
Executive Summary: https://bird-group.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/bird-executive-summary-1.pdf
Carvallo et al 2020. Study of the efficacy and safety of topical ivermectin+ iota-carrageenan in the prophylaxis against COVID-19 in health personnel. J. Biomed. Res. Clin. Investig., 2.
https://medicalpressopenaccess.com/upload/1605709669_1007.pdf
Cobos-Campos et al 2021.Potential use of ivermectin for the treatment and prophylaxis of SARS-CoV-2 infection: Efficacy of ivermectin for SARS-CoV-2. Clin Res Trials, 7: 1-5.
https://www.readkong.com/page/potential-use-of-ivermectin-for-the-treatment-and-2189857
Database of all ivermectin COVID-19 studies. Currenly 101 studies, 67 peer reviewed, 60 with results comparing treatment and control groups: https://c19ivermectin.com
Karale et al 2021. A Meta-analysis of Mortality, Need for ICU admission, Use of Mechanical Ventilation and Adverse Effects with Ivermectin Use in COVID-19 Patients. medRxiv.
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/medrxiv/early/2021/05/04/2021.04.30.21256415.full.pdf
Kory et al 2021. Review of the Emerging Evidence Demonstrating the Efficacy of Ivermectin in the Prophylaxis and Treatment of COVID-19. American Journal of Therapeutics, 28(3): e299:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8088823/
Nardelli et al 2021. Crying wolf in time of Corona: the strange case of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. Is the fear of failure withholding potential life-saving treatment from clinical use?. Signa Vitae, 1: 2.
https://oss.signavitae.com/mre-signavitae/article/20210508-344/pdf/3-4%20SV2021022602.pdf
Yagisawa et al 2021. Global trends in clinical studies of ivermectin in COVID-19. The Japanese Journal of Antibiotics, 74: 1.
https://www.psychoactif.org/forum/uploads/documents/161/74-1_44-95.pdf
Dr. Kory on Twitter:
@PierreKory
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