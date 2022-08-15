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Dr Pierre Kory: The Vaxxed Were MORE Likely to get covid Than the Unvaxxed During the Toddler Trials
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
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385 views • August 15, 2022

I had the opportunity to have another conversation with Dr Pierre Kory on the latest episode of The Jeff Dornik Show. As you all know, he’s the one who discovered that Ivermectin was an effective drug to treat covid-19 and was lambasted by the Mainstream Media for pushing a horse dewormer. However, the studies and data proves that he was right all along.


I wanted to discuss with Dr Kory what lessons we’ve learned after the covid plandemic, in which we saw the government and mainstream media work in collusion with Big Pharma to lie and gaslight the American people regarding everything from the real mortality rate of covid-19 to just how dangerous the jabs really are. What did we discover? That the powers-that-be are more dishonest and crooked than we ever realized.


While Flip-Flopping Fuhrer Fauci is beholden to Big Pharma and is criminally providing cover for the Poison Death Shots, there are actual things you can do to combat the covid bioweapon. Eat healthy, exercise and live a clean and healthy lifestyle. There are several supplements you can take to build up your immune system, including Zinc, Vitamin D, Quercetin and Zinc. Luckily, Dr Zelenko put these and others together in his Z-Stack and Z-DTOX, which you can order today using code FREEDOM at https://zstacklife.com/freedom 


Become a Freedom First TV subscriber to catch the full library of recorded shows from The Jeff Dornik Show, as well as other conservative hosts such as Teddy Daniels, Karen Kingston, Kandiss Taylor and more. Use code JEFF for 25% off at https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe.


Check out Dr Pierre Kory’s substack at https://pierrekory.substack.com. 


For all of my shows, interviews and articles, go to https://jeffdornik.com. 

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podcastjoe roganvaersadverse reactionscovid-19covidplandemicivermectincovid-19 vaccinethe jabdr pierre korycovid jabfreedom first networkpoison death shothorse dewormerjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showffnfreedom first tvfftv
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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