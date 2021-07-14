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SHIDOSHI DICK SEVERANCE -- KIHON HAPPO
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77 views • July 14, 2021
This volume explores the Kihon Happo or "basic eight rules." Kihon Happo, the fundamental ways of moving upon which our art and most all of the martial arts, are based., is the basis of all techniques, whether armed or unarmed, and therefore extremely important. Learning to move from the basic Kamae is vital to progress in Budo Taijutsu. These eight basic techniques are said to be the origin of all Budo.
Produced in 2008, by Robert and Kerrie Broe in Brooksville, Florida.
Produced in 2008, by Robert and Kerrie Broe in Brooksville, Florida.
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