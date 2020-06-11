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NWO : #TheGreatReset - Bernard Looney, the CEO of BP
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23 views • June 11, 2020
More call for the Great Reset scam, for a NWO.

The Prince of Wales’ Sustainable Markets Initiative, in partnership with the World Economic Forum launched a major global initiative, #TheGreatReset. Together with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the CEO of BP Bernard Looney and a host of other globalist bigwigs (below).
Is this the next stage of the Covid-19 pandemic? After having trashed the world’s economy with a fake pandemic, and reduced a large part of the world’s population to penury and state hand outs, are the globalists now about to impose a new economic model?
Ostensibly concerned with “sustainability”, does this new economic model have more in common with feudalism? Wherein humanity will be divided between a wealthy elite, who largely own the planet, and the rest of us, its useless eaters.
In the guise of “sustainable development” and containing Covid-19 are the elite amassing even more power and control for themselves? While the rest of the world’s population sinks deeper into poverty?

More Information - http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=208634
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globalistsnwoone world governmentgreat reset
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