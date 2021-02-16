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THE COFFEE BEAN PATRIOT
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40 views • February 16, 2021
Things have been tough during the pandemic and everything is changing whether we like it or not. This video contains an inspiring little story that makes you question, How do you handle adversity? What kind of world do you want to live in? What will you do to create the world you want? Is there a patriot in you? If the answer is yes, then join other patriots like you' click the link and enroll today!
www.aussiepatriotsroll.wixsite.com
www.aussiepatriotsroll.wixsite.com
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