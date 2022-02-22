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"WE'RE WITNESSING THE TRAMPLING OF OUR CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS AND FREEDOM OF SPEECH" - Dr. Vladimir Zelenko
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319 views • February 22, 2022
About Dr. Zelenko:
- Zelenko COVID-19 Treatment Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk COVID-19 patients
- Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom
- Recognized as a hero at U.S. Senate Homeland Security committee hearing
- Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians
- Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures
- Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years experience
Find out more about Dr Zelenko's COVID-19 Treatment Protocol...
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/treatment-protocol/
- Zelenko COVID-19 Treatment Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk COVID-19 patients
- Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom
- Recognized as a hero at U.S. Senate Homeland Security committee hearing
- Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians
- Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures
- Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years experience
Find out more about Dr Zelenko's COVID-19 Treatment Protocol...
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/treatment-protocol/
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