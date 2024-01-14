Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
1/13/2024 -- Oklahoma Earthquake Swarm -- Oil + Gas drill points nearby -- New seismic spread now
channel image
Alex Hammer
4445 Subscribers
165 views
Published 16 hours ago

The forecast called for Oklahoma to return to significant M4+ earthquake activity this week. You can see the forecast issued on January 11th (premiered early am Jan 12th on youtube) here: https://youtube.com/dutchsinse/videos


The earthquake forecast was issued approximately 1 day before the new M4+ swarm struck Oklahoma.


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos


Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanosstar fortshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket