1/13/2024 -- Oklahoma Earthquake Swarm -- Oil + Gas drill points nearby -- New seismic spread now

The forecast called for Oklahoma to return to significant M4+ earthquake activity this week. You can see the forecast issued on January 11th (premiered early am Jan 12th on youtube) here: https://youtube.com/dutchsinse/videos





The earthquake forecast was issued approximately 1 day before the new M4+ swarm struck Oklahoma.





Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos



