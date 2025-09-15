Morning Manna - September 15, 2025 - Proverbs 11:22-26 - The Blessings of a Generous Heart

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today’s Morning Manna, we reflect on Proverbs 11:22–26, where Solomon warns that beauty without discretion is as misplaced as a jewel in a swine’s snout. The desires of the righteous align with goodness, while the wicked reap only wrath. We also see God’s paradox: scattering generously brings increase, while hoarding leads to poverty. Finally, the blessing rests on those who share provision freely, while those who withhold what others need invite cursing.
Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart
