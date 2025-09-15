Morning Manna - September 15, 2025 - Proverbs 11:22-26 - The Blessings of a Generous Heart

In today’s Morning Manna, we reflect on Proverbs 11:22–26, where Solomon warns that beauty without discretion is as misplaced as a jewel in a swine’s snout. The desires of the righteous align with goodness, while the wicked reap only wrath. We also see God’s paradox: scattering generously brings increase, while hoarding leads to poverty. Finally, the blessing rests on those who share provision freely, while those who withhold what others need invite cursing.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

Sacrificingliberty.com