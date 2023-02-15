Biblical Truth Concerning the State of Israel: Rebellion in the Promised Land

In this third part, Pastor John speaks about the dark 400 year period known as the “time of the judges.” The leadership of the twelve tribes did not obey God’s command to eradicate all the people living in the Promised Land and were corrupted by the remaining heathens. This resulted in a vicious cycle of the people sinning terribly and receiving hard judgments from God.
They would repent as they suffered death and destruction from oppressors and God would forgive and deliver them. This was followed by a time of obedience until the next generation rebelled and the cycle was repeated. Pastor John parallels how America is now in the same condition and the changes that need to happen.
Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1170.pdf
RLJ-1170 -- JANUARY 25, 2009
Biblical Truth Concerning the
State of Israel
Part 3: Rebellion in the Promised Land
