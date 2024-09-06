BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Derrick Broze - WARNING: UN 2.0 To Launch This Month!
What is happening
What is happening
9672 followers
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
2305 views • 8 months ago

Journalist Derrick Broze joins Maria Zeee to discuss the UN's upcoming 'Summit of the Future,' where they plan to cement their one-world government and revamp their organisation in what many are calling, 'UN 2.0.'




If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:




https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII




Website:




https://www.zeeemedia.com




Visit https://www.kepm.com/maria and consider safeguarding your paper assets using affordable silver and gold bullion bars and coins with minimal premiums and commissions.




If you're in Australia, visit Gold Bullion Australia (Gold Stackers) today and consider securing your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion:




https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia




Buy Stockman Steaks' GUARANTEED mRNA-free, non-GMO, hormone-free meat for your family and support Aussie Farmers today:




https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria




To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:




https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia




If you're in the US or Canada, prepare with high-quality storable food and heirloom seeds with Heaven's Harvest: https://heavensharvest.com/maria




Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:




https://sat123.com/maria/




View Hope & Tivon's EMF protection products and more via this link:




https://ftwproject.com/ref/468




To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:




https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE




Begin your journey to uncompromised privacy and save up to $500 on Zeee Media Above Phone Bundles. Visit Above Phone: https://abovephone.com/maria/

Keywords
newsnwolandaustraliatrending newsderrick brozemaria zeeezeee mediaone-world government unun summit of the future
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy