Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on December 8-10





▪️Fighting intensified in Lyman sector of the front. Russian fighters are advancing from Dibrova towards Terny and Yampolivka. The western part of Shyrokyi Ovrag is being mopped up.





▪️Russian troops are systematically regaining previously lost positions in Bakhmut direction. In the northern flank of Russian Armed Forces, they managed to reach the eastern outskirts of Bohdanivka, the units are located 100 meters from the first houses.





▪️In parallel with this, an offensive is underway in the direction of Hryhorivka and northwest to Orikhovo-Vasylivka. Russian Armed Forces are fighting for Kudlin's Balka, which separates Russian troops from a nearby settlement.





▪️The sweeping of cottages and rural settlements located southwest of Bakhmut is also continuing. Russian Armed Forces align the front line both towards Ivanivske and Klishchiivka, striking at the AFU advance routes.





▪️Near Avdiivka, Russian units continue to storm the AFU fortified area. On the northern flank, there are battles for forests in the direction of Novokalynove and Keramik. Russian Armed Forces are consolidating along the railway to Ocheretyne.

▪️In Donetsk direction, Russian troops pushed through the enemy's defences and took control of a new section in Mar'inka. The Russian flag was hoisted in the western part of the city on Polihrafichna St.





▪️There are battles near Verbove in Orikhiv sector. Russian Armed Forces are advancing at Novofedorivka along the N-08 highway. According to preliminary data, Russian troops managed to advance about 1 kilometer.