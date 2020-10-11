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Neišvengiami pokyčiai visame pasaulyje - WORLDWIDE RESET IMMINENT
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1937 views • October 11, 2020
Išsilaisvinkime dabar.
Įgarsino: Bellatrix (Visatos Kelionė) https://visatoskelione.lt
Išvertė: Aštrus Požiūris - Sharp Approach https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHazQXIYmRJauXiVuLBNn0A
Šaltinis: Šviesos Frontas https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8nERhxyvqpd930i_yEgaNQ
Autorius/Author: FASIRIUS https://www.youtube.com/user/ThePtifa
Šis vaizdo įrašas pirmą kartą buvo paskelbtas 2016m.
Įgarsino: Bellatrix (Visatos Kelionė) https://visatoskelione.lt
Išvertė: Aštrus Požiūris - Sharp Approach https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHazQXIYmRJauXiVuLBNn0A
Šaltinis: Šviesos Frontas https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8nERhxyvqpd930i_yEgaNQ
Autorius/Author: FASIRIUS https://www.youtube.com/user/ThePtifa
Šis vaizdo įrašas pirmą kartą buvo paskelbtas 2016m.
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